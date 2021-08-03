Owens ready to carry Rangers on his big shoulders

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The start of the high school football season also feels like the unofficial start to the fall sports season.

At Logan, the Rangers welcomed back a squad that's a big inexperienced.

They have 11 seniors and 7 returning starters.

One them is Martell Owens who ranks as one the top defensive lineman in the state.

The Mankato State recruit also plays a little fullback on offense as well.

Owens is embracing his leadership role.

"Everybody knows now and it's a little target on my back. I like it. I like the competition. But there's always room for better. That's what I'm trying to get after this year," Owens said.

It's amazing the athletic ability that he has and his ability to run the football and play defense with his size. At about 300 pounds, he can do it all right now," said Logan head coach Casey Knoble.

Logane went 2-3 during the alternate spring season with the highlight being a season-ending win over Central.