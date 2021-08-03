UW System will need to seek approval for COVID-19 regulations

MADISON (WKOW) — The University of Wisconsin System will need to seek approval from the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules (JCRAR) for any COVID-19 pandemic-related regulation.

This comes after JCRAR voted 6-4 on the issue Tuesday. Co-chairman of JCRAR Senator Steve Nass (R-Whitewater) made a statement on the vote.

“Today, the legislature through JCRAR has told the UW System they can no longer ignore state law with regards to Covid-19 mandates impacting students and campus visitors. Government issued Covid-19 mandates and lockdowns have failed miserably in dealing with this virus. The path forward in addressing Covid-19 is not through excessive government mandates, but in the restoration of Americans being able to make voluntary informed decisions based on their individual health circumstances.”

UW System will now need to declare an emergency within 30 days if it wants rules like mandatory testing for unvaccinated students or mask requirements.

Any rule from the system would then be reviewed by JCRAR, who can suspend part or all of the emergency order.