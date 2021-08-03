Vikings release CB Jeff Gladney after assault indictment

DALLAS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney has been released by the team, just a couple of hours after he was indicted by a Texas grand jury for felony assault of a woman he was previously in a relationship with. Gladney was a first-round draft pick last year out of TCU. He started 15 games for the Vikings as a rookie. He had not been around the team since his arrest in April in Dallas. Gladney is charged with domestic violence by impeding breathing. No court date has been scheduled.