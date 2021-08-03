Warmer weather and chances of rain

Warmer weather developing…

Pop up cumulus clouds and a shower or two developed in the heat of the afternoon. Highs moved up a few degrees and reached the upper 70s to middle 80s. Some haze has returned to parts of the region as more smoke moved in from the northwest.

Air Quality Alert…

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has once again prompted an Air Quality Alert. Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson Counties and areas to the north are under the alert until noon Wednesday. Sensitive people should limit exposure to this smoke.

More active pattern is coming…

A jet stream pattern is shaping up that will bring passing weather disturbances and fronts across the northern parts of the country. Chances of showers will start on Thursday and will pop up from time to time through the middle of next week. Temperatures will warm dramatically into the upper 80s to lower 90s and chances of strong to severe t-storms will take us through the weekend and into next week.

Pollen Forecast…

The allergy forecast keeps the nettle and weed counts in the medium category for the next couple of days. In the meantime, the mold spore counts will continue quite high.

Have a great night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden