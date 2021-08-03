Westby woman, Jefferson Award winner, honored by governor for volunteer efforts

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A Westby woman is among those honored by the governor for her volunteer efforts in the community.

The Governor's Service Awards recognize individuals and organizations around Wisconsin for their volunteerism and service to communities.

This year, nine individuals and five organizations are among the honorees at the ceremonies at Monona Terrace in Madison on Wednesday morning.

A Westby woman, Sally Vyvyan, is one of the people receiving an award.

She's the recipient of the AmeriCorps Seniors Lifetime Impact Volunteer Award for her work through the Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program-Foster Grandparent Program.

A long-time volunteer, she also received a Jefferson Award in 2018 for her work in helping students in Westby improve their math and reading skills.

Governor Evers and Serve Wisconsin are also recognizing 221 AmeriCorps Senior volunteers who have volunteered for 20 years or more. This includes 16 members of RSVP of the Coulee Region: