What to expect for Irishfest 2021

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Irishfest begins Friday, August 13 runs through Sunday, August 15.

Organizers said they are excited about the music and events taking place this year and they hope everyone purchases their tickets.

"What started out as a casual conversation among friends, turned out to be creating one of the most premier events of the summer. None of us out of the four original people that thought it up would have dreamt that it would be around 16 years later so it is really kind of nice to see that," said Pat Stephens

He explained that through the years they have tried to create a family activity that highlights the contributions that the Irish have made to the U.S. Irishfest this year will feature a Cultural Tent, an Arts Tent and musical performers. Organizers explained that the Cultural Tent will feature an exhibit they are borrowing from the Irish Consulate called, 'Blazing a Trail.' They said it highlights the lives of Irish-American women. The Arts Tent will offer Irish Language lessons.

One thing they have brand new this year is they have teamed up with the La Crosse Amateur Radio Group.

"We are going to set up a tower on the fest grounds itself. In cooperation with the Riverland Amateur Radio Club, we will be conducting a special events station on the fest grounds so on Saturday, club members will be contacting radio operators in Ireland," said Stephens.

He said that because the country of Ireland is still on lockdown, they aren't able to get bands in and out to perform at Irishfest. However, they still have a great variety of bands that will be performing like The Moxie Strings, Mairtin De Cogain Project, The Prodigals, Wild Colonial Bhoys, Gaelic Storm, and Irish dancers as well.

Tickets can be purchased at the La Crosse, Onalaska, and Holmen Festival Foods stores or on the Irishfest website. For tickets purchased in advance at Festival Foods, the cost is $22 for a three-day pass and $12 for an adult one-day pass. Tickets purchased online are $20 for a three-day pass and $10 for a one-day pass.