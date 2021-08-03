White House calls on states to prevent evictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is pressing state and local governments to swiftly adopt policies to protect renters after an eviction moratorium expired over the weekend. Millions of Americans could be pushed out of their homes. In a statement on Monday, the White House emphasized that the federal government has provided $46.5 billion to keep renters where they are. It also accused states and cities of being “too slow to act” in getting that aid to those in need. But President Joe Biden is drawing stinging criticism, even from his own party, that he was slow to address the end of the moratorium.