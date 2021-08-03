Winona County recommends indoor mask wearing

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Winona County Health and Human Services said Tuesday that it's recommending that everyone including those vaccinated and unvaccinated, wear a mask indoors and in other places where there may be an increased risk of transmission.

They cited an increase in the number of cases of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus in Minnesota.

In a statement, they reminded people that, "People who are fully vaccinated are still able to pass the COVID-19 virus to others. However, vaccinated individuals are less likely to become infected with the virus and are less likely to experience serious COVID-19 complications that could require hospitalization."

That's why the department is also encouraging vaccinations. They're aiming for a goal of at least 70 percent of the population vaccinated for herd immunity. To date, they said 60 percent of Winona County residents age 12 and older have had at least one dose of vaccine. That compares to 67.2 percent in the state of Minnesota.

The statement concludes by giving details on other locations that are either requiring or recommending masking: Mayo Clinic began their mask mandate for all of its buildings; the University of Minnesota requires masks indoors, and La Crosse County recommends wearing masks for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.