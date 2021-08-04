Numbers rising for Aquinas as they prepare for the Coulee

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) After a few seasons on the move, Aquinas is finally landing in a conference they hope to call home for a long time.

The Blugolds will play their first football season in the Coulee Conference this year.

They will do so with a deep and talented group.

Aquinas has 21 seniors and will return 17 starters from last year.

Those are big numbers for small school.

It's a program that's on the rise.

They were 7-4 in in 2019 and 5-3 in the COVID-abbreviated season last fall.

"It should be very competitive for us. We should go into every game expecting a good game. Work really hard in practice and hopefully get a lot of wins," said senior receiver Quinn Miskowski.

"We're excited to have home games. We were on the road every single game last season. There are some teams we haven't played yet so that will be a challenge for us. We'll have to learn about them. We don't know their stuff. Some of the teams in the Coulee, you got coaching changes," said head coach Tom Lee.

Coach Lee said Aquinas has more than 70 kids in the program this season.