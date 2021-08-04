Agreement shows Ohio utility paid regulator for future help

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Ohio Consumers’ Counsel has made public a consulting agreement that resulted in a $4.3 million payment by FirstEnergy Corp. to an energy attorney and lobbyist shortly before he was appointed Ohio’s top utility regulator. The contracts dating back to 2013 released to reporters on Monday show that and previous payments were made to Sam Randazzo’s company, Sustainability Funding Alliance of Ohio. FirstEnergy has acknowledged in a federal deferred prosecution agreement paying Randazzo a total of $22 million from 2010 through 2019. Randazzo has denied helping FirstEnergy after he became chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio in April 2019.