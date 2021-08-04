Back again at neighborhood Walmart’s, ‘Stuff the Bus’ with school supplies.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - An over 30-year partnership between Salvation Army of La Crosse and Walmart, the annual 'Stuff the Bus' event is back to help area students receive new school supplies.

Stuff the Bus, a nationwide campaign with over 3000 participating Walmart's, is held this weekend from Friday, Aug 6th to Sunday, August 8th. It's one of the largest efforts helping local charities collect donated school supplies supporting families in need.

Starting Friday, shoppers can expect to see a donation bin at every Walmart store entrance and also in some of the Customer Service Centers. People are encouraged to purchase new school supplies and place them in the bins as they exit. After the weekend, the Salvation Army comes and collects the donations for distribution.

In the La Crosse area, over 600 kids needing support have been identified. The Diocese of La Crosse Catholic Charities coordinates the three-day weekend event in the region. Catholic Charities' Shannon Parker, says that all donations are appreciated, especially those items that families on stretched budgets find difficult to afford. Bigger priced items like scientific calculators and a nice new backpack are needed most.

"Seeing the kids come in and pick out their backpacks. They're just so happy," Parker said. "They put their backpacks on right away, they're full of school supplies, they're feeling really good about that first day of school and that is a feeling that can't really be described. But having people donate and being part of this program, they can be a part of that."

The Salvation Army collects and helps sort the donated items at their warehouse in La Crosse. New Corps Officer, Major Alan Hellstrom, feels it's so important helping families, especially when financial issues are at their worst with the pandemic casting a heavy shadow on another school year.

"We think of the students returning back to school. There are worries that the parents have, that the children have," Major Hellstrom said. "And anything we can do to help alleviate that. If they don't have to worry about 'Hey, where are my school supplies coming from?', then we can really help alleviate some of that worry and that's what we're here for."

Helping the community is a big part of Walmart's connection to every town and city with a store. General Merchandise Coach, Hayley Pagel, says the 'Stuff the Bus" campaign plays a big role in that effort.

"Working close with the community is very very important to the company itself, let alone our store." Pagel said. "My store manager actually takes a lot of pride in having community involvement. And the Stuff the Bus event is a big deal to her and the whole company."

Local organizations like Catholic Charities and Salvation Army are the main points of contact if you wish to donate items beyond this weekend's event. They are also accepting monetary gifts that will go toward purchasing needed items that the donations leave unfilled.

For more information on making a donation or to register a student to receive a school supply kit, go to these websites: https://cclse.org/ or https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/lacrosse/.