Skip to Content

Brews’ Axford out for year after 1 game; Lauer on COVID list

New
3:43 pm Top Sports StoriesWisconsin news from the Associated Press
milwaukee brewers logo 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers’ pitching staff has taken a couple more hits with John Axford now out for the season with elbow trouble and Eric Lauer joining the COVID-19 injured list.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Axford has significant elbow damage and is going over his options after an injury foiled the 38-year-old’s comeback attempt.

The former Brewers closer retired just one of the five batters he faced Monday before leaving with elbow pain in his first major league appearance since 2018.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content