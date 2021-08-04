Castillo solid for 6, Stephenson homers as Reds edge Twins

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luis Castillo pitched six effective innings, Tyler Stephenson homered to give the Reds a cushion they ended up needing, and Cincinnati held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5.

Jonathan India had three hits and Joey Votto drove in two runs for the Reds, who came in trailing first-place Milwaukee by 7 1/2 games in the NL Central.

Castillo allowed Jorge Polanco’s first-inning solo homer but settled in nicely from there.

Stephenson went deep in the seventh to give the Reds a 6-1 lead. Then the Twins rallied with four runs in the eighth before Michael Lorenzen came in for a five-out save.