City looking at trailhead parking fees

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse's Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled a couple of public input sessions regarding the idea of parking fees at the trailheads around the city.

There are two sessions, one on August 10 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. and on August 17 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the South Side Neighborhood Center at 1300 S. 6th St.

The proposal by the Parks Department would create a trailhead parking permit to collect fees from users coming in vehicles to trailhead facilities. According to the city, trail users could pay for either a yearly or daily permit. The permits would expire at the end of every year. Here's how the fees would work:

Per Vehicle Permit Permit Permit Fee w/Resident Discount Annual Permit $25 $10 Daily Permit $10 $5 Figures provided by the City of La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department

Eight locations for the paid parking are proposed:

Upper Hixon

Hixon Forest

Mathy Quarry Trails

Bliss road trail entrances

Gateway

Grandad Bluff Road (First Loop, pull off by gate)

Skemp-County Rd. B property

Hass Tract

People could buy permits at either the trailheads, Parks Department at City Hall, over the phone, or by mobile app.

In the information released by the city on the proposal, it said the goal is to become self-sustaining and accelerate property improvements. The money collected would go into a special account that could only be used for the trail system.