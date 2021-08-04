Daughter: German-Iranian woman sentenced to 10 years in Iran

BERLIN (AP) — The daughter of a German-Iranian rights activist says her mother has been given a prison sentence of 10 years and eight months in Iran. Mariam Claren tweeted on Wednesday that her mother, Nahid Taghavi, “did not commit any crime. Unless freedom of speech, freedom of thought are illegal.” Claren retweeted a tweet by a lawyer saying that a Revolutionary Court sentenced Taghavi and a British-Iranian man, Mehran Raouf, for allegedly running an “illegal group” and spreading “propaganda against the system.” Human rights group Amnesty International has described Taghavi, who is in her late 60s, as a “non-violent political prisoner.” State media in Iran did not immediately acknowledge the sentence, apparently issued after a closed-door hearing.