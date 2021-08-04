Feds: 4 from MS-13 gang indicted in Vegas racketeering case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal prosecutors say four accused members of the violent MS-13 gang have been indicted in Las Vegas on racketeering conspiracy charges stemming from murders and abductions in 2017 and 2018. U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou says the case significantly undermines the ability of the El Salvador-based gang to engage in violence in Las Vegas. The Justice Department attributed 10 murders and one non-fatal shooting to the defendants and said five victims were also kidnapped. Defense attorneys for two of the men didn’t immediately respond to messages about the case, and the names of lawyers for the other two weren’t immediately known.