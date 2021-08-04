Forensic pathologist shortage impacts homicide investigations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The lack of forensic pathologists in Wisconsin forces the La Crosse Medical Examiner's office to send bodies to Rochester, MN.

Most Wisconsin forensic pathologists have offices located on the east side of the state.

La Crosse County Medical Examiner Tim Candahl said since the pandemic they've dealt with a 300 case increase annually.

"Realistically we thought this year would be a little bit slower without the COVID but yeah it's been kind of crazy around here," Candahl said. "Even our forensic pathologist offices in Rochester, Dane County, UW, and around the country are having a hard time getting forensic people to come in and do an autopsy."

Candahl said forensic pathologists get paid less money and require more schooling than pathologists employed by hospitals.

Before the autopsy, Candahl and his team take pictures at the crime scene, gather evidence, and transport the body or bodies.

"It takes a process. Everybody thinks that since it's on TV it happens overnight and over a day and it takes a little bit longer than that," he said. "You never want to jeopardize anything by just speculating without having everything thoroughly looked at."

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke agreed.

"The real world just doesn't work that way so we just have to remember that we're all busy, we're all in this together, we're trying to reach the same goals," Gruenke said. "It's just a simple matter of not enough people to do the job. I think the problem is a lack of forensic pathologists and with so few places to go they just have that many areas to serve."

Candahl said they've already seen 500 cases in 2021 with five months still left in the year.

He attributed the death increases to COVID, suicide and drug overdoses.