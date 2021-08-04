George Harrison’s ‘All Things Must Pass’ hits a milestone

NEW YORK (AP) — George Harrison’s landmark album “All Things Must Pass” is celebrating its belated 50th anniversary this year with a ton of music. The original 1970 collection was audacious for it’s time — the first triple studio album in rock history, a virtual flurry of vinyl. The various anniversary editions out this week make that look quaint, containing eight LPs or five CDs with the remixed album, demos, outtakes and jams. Dhani Harrison, Harrison’s son spearheaded the new collection and calls it a “family time capsule.” He adds it might make the perfect post-pandemic soundtrack.