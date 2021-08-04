“Grandma Sally” honored for volunteering with Governor’s Award

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - In the introduction for her award, "When asked how do you spell awe inspiring, a likely response is that it is spelled S-A-L-L-Y, for Sally Vyvyan, or to students as "Grandma Sally".

Since 2002, she's provided more than 15,000 hours of volunteering to help educate students at Westby Elementary School. She usually volunteers 20 hours or more each week during the school year.

In Madison on Wednesday, Vyvyan received the AmeriCorps Senior Lifetime Impact Volunteer award as part of the Governor's Service Awards.

During the presentation, it was said that when she looked back on the awards she's received over the years for her efforts, Vyvyan reflected that there was "no award greater than a child's smile, hug, or respect."

MORE: 'Grandma Sally' helps teach all ages