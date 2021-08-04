Health officials discuss COVID-19 safety protocols in schools

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Health officials with Mayo Clinic Health System met virtually on Wednesday to discuss safety in schools as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

As students begin returning to school, there are still many lingering questions related to masking, the Delta variant, and social distancing inside classrooms.

A pediatrician with Mayo Clinic said because the Delta variant is so contagious, all forms of protection need to be considered, including masks.

"It really makes it all the more critical that we employ every preventative measure that we have in our tool kit, that is supported by science and has been proven safe and effective in preventing transmission of this virus," Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist with Mayo Clinic said. "To accomplish this safe return back to school for all of our kids."

Locally, the La Crosse School District has brought back mask requirements for grades 4K-7. For more information regarding COVID-19 protocols, visit the school district's website.

UW-La Crosse is also requiring people on campus to wear masks indoors.