Investigator promoted to new Community Resource Unit

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Wednesday, The La Crosse Police Dept. promoted one of its own to work as an investigator on a new unit.

Whitney Hughes became the first investigator to join the department's Community Resource Unit, which will work to help in mental health crisis situations. Investigator Hughes said she's looking forward to not only helping change the stigma around mental health, but to decriminalize it.

"It's a completely different way of policing that I feel like our department has embraced for a long time and now we're just really bringing it to the public and showing what we can do as an agency," said Investigator Hughes during the promotion ceremony at the Black River Neighborhood Center.

The unit will work with community organizations to better address the needs of those suffering from mental health issues. Investigator Hughes said she's looking forward to making those connections.