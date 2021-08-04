Skip to Content

Iranians fear new bill will restrict internet even further

1:05 am National news from the Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A new bill designed to restrict access to social media applications in Iran is stirring anxiety among young Iranians, social media users and business owners. Some 900,000 Iranians have already signed a petition opposing the legislation that was proposed by Iran’s dominant hard-line lawmakers. The bill requires foreign tech giants to register with the Iranian government and be subject to its oversight and data ownership rules or risk penalties. Iran is facing a sensitive time as a hard-line protégé of the country’s supreme leader assumes the post of president this week. Journalists, civil society advocates and critics fear an increase in repression once he takes office.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content