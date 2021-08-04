Iranians fear new bill will restrict internet even further

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A new bill designed to restrict access to social media applications in Iran is stirring anxiety among young Iranians, social media users and business owners. Some 900,000 Iranians have already signed a petition opposing the legislation that was proposed by Iran’s dominant hard-line lawmakers. The bill requires foreign tech giants to register with the Iranian government and be subject to its oversight and data ownership rules or risk penalties. Iran is facing a sensitive time as a hard-line protégé of the country’s supreme leader assumes the post of president this week. Journalists, civil society advocates and critics fear an increase in repression once he takes office.