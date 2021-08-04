Japan to limit hospital care as COVID-19 cases hit new high

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government is introducing a contentious new policy in which coronavirus patients with moderate symptoms will isolate at home instead of in hospitals, as new cases surge in Tokyo to record levels during the Olympic Games. The plan, which aims to save hospital beds almost exclusively for those at risk of developing serious symptoms, is a major policy shift as new cases in the capital have nearly tripled since the Olympics began on July 23. The government, which has been criticized for insisting on hosting the Olympics despite public virus fears, says there is no evidence linking the upsurge in cases to the Games.