Judge rebukes Jan. 6 defendant, sentences him to time served

A Michigan man who called Jan. 6 the “best day ever” is being released from jail after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge in the riot at the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson told Karl Dresch he was an “enthusiastic participant” in an effort to subvert the will of the voters. Dresch is being released from jail since he has already served the six-month maximum sentence for the misdemeanor offense. Later Wednesday, two other Jan. 6 defendants were also sentenced, and avoided jail time. Jessica Bustle was ordered to serve two months in home confinement and her husband Joshua Bustle received one month home confinement.