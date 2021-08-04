Lawyers for Huawei CFO argue US ‘strategically crafted’ case

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lawyers for a senior Huawei executive have argued in a Canadian court that the United States “strategically crafted” a misleading record of a fraud case against her and acted “in bad faith” when presenting reasons for her extradition. Meng Wanzhou is chief financial officer and daughter of the founder of the Chinese communications giant. She was arrested at Vancouver’s airport in 2018 at the request of the U.S., which has charged Meng with fraud for allegedly using a Hong Kong shell company to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions. Her defense lawyer said the only remedy to the U.S. actions is for the Canadian court to deny the U.S. extradition request.