Lawyers who filed election lawsuit must pay rivals’ fees

DENVER (AP) — Two Denver lawyers who filed a class action lawsuit about the presidential election are being sanctioned. The attorneys have to pay the legal fees of the numerous defendants they claimed were engaged in a national conspiracy to stop former President Donald Trump from being re-elected. Their lawsuit was dismissed and the judge in the case found it had so little legal merit that he levied sanctions against the lawyers. They had sought $180 billion in damages from public officials in four swing states, Facebook and its founder Mark Zuckerberg and a Denver voting machine company. The lawsuit simply repeated disproven conspiracy theories spread by Trump.