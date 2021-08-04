Local mask mandates return as Delta variant cases spread

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 increase, some stores, cities, and universities have re-implemented their mask mandates.

Effective beginning August 4, UWL is requiring face coverings indoors for employees, students, and guests, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not. Along with this, plexiglass will be reinstalled around campus.

UWL Chancellor Joe Gow said with the Delta variant growing dramatically in the area, they believe it is best to go back to wearing masks indoors.

"This is motivated not only by the Delta variant, but it is very hard, particularly with the big groups of people, to know who is vaccinated and who isn't. If you have a uniform mask requirement, then that means we don't have to decide who is vaccinated and who isn't, we just say, 'Everyone is going to be as safe as they can be," said Chancellor Gow.

While they are implementing this mask mandate and they expect that students follow it, he said there won't be repercussions for those who choose to not wear a mask.

"Throughout the pandemic, we have tried to enable people to make choices and so we have not punished anyone and we don't plan on that," said Chancellor Gow.

He said his hope is that when students come back onto campus, they can do some testing, wear masks, and encourage unvaccinated students to get vaccinated so they can get back to normal.

In some places like grocery stores, they aren't sure whether to require masks again or not.

"The CDC gave the update, but they really didn't give a firm recommendation," said Wisconsin Grocers Association President Brandon Scholz.

He said the new guidance about the Delta variant came right after employees finally started to feel comfortable taking their masks off. The association is recommending that its members do what they feel is best for employees and customers.

"Be in touch with your local health department, make sure you understand what they're how they're viewing it, and what's happening in your community," said Scholz.

As far as La Crosse County is concerned, there isn't an official mask mandate. La Crosse City Council President Barb Janssen said they will follow continue to follow the guidelines from the County Health Department.

"The County is the one that has the Health Department so they are the ones that will be making the recommendations. As a city, we have always tried to follow up and be good role models and follow the guidance of the Health Department. They are the experts in that area," said Janssen.

Last week, the health department issued guidance "strongly encouraging" both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to return to wearing masks indoors.





