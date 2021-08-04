“Multiple juveniles” face charges in thefts & burglaries

WINNESHIEK CO., Iowa (WXOW) - Multiple young people will go to juvenile court for a series of felony burglaries and thefts, vandalism and possession of stolen firearms. That's according to a release from the Winneshiek Co. Sheriff's Office.

Per Iowa law, the young peoples' identities are being withheld. On Wednesday, the sheriff's office identified some of the damage that has been reported:

· June 9, 2021 – Calmar Swimming Pool was broken into and money was taken.

· June 19, 2021 – Decorah Swimming Pool was broken into and damage done to the register.

· June 17, 2021 – Oneota Golf & Country Club golf carts were operated without owners consent and significant damage done to the golf course.

· July 5, 2021 - Oneota Golf & Country Club had several golf carts stolen. The total value of stolen property was approximately $45,000.

· July 17, 2021 – Winneshiek County Fair Grounds had an ATM stolen and destroyed.

· July 18, 2021 - Twin Springs Supper Club was broken into and had significant property damage. Money and several other valuable items were stolen.

· July 26, 2021 – Silvercrest Golf & Country Club was broken into, had a large amount of money stolen and significant property damage.

· July 19 & 26, 2021 - Home Town Taxi had several taxis damaged and broken into. Money was taken.

The sheriff's office said the crimes are still under investigation and could lead to more arrests and charges.