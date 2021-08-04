Quiet weather will end with returning rain chances

The Coulee Region has one more day with quiet conditions. Under the sunshine and haze, the temperatures will return to the mid-80s.

Overnight, cloud cover will increase as a frontal system approaches. Under the clouds, temperatures will be limited to the 70s with the chance for scattered showers. Accumulations will be light with the potential of up to a quarter of an inch.

Dew points will be steadily increasing as we head into Friday. With areas of sunshine returning it will start to feel muggy with highs in the low to mid-80s. Yet, a few thunderstorms are possible Friday but it will be an isolated event.

Then Saturday, highs will be near the 90s with times of sunshine. However, dew points will make it feel up to 5 degrees warming. Under this rich air mass, instability will build throughout the day.

The strong instability will spark overnight Saturday into Sunday. Lightning, gusty winds, and large hail are possible with thunderstorms. Stay tuned for more details on the threat and timing of the strong storms.

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett