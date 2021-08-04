Showers and t-storms return to the forecast.

Sunny and hazy…

It was another beautiful day in advance of a developing active weather pattern. Highs reached into the upper 70s to middle 80s, just a tad warmer than yesterday. Humidity remained manageable with dew points in the 50s to lower 60s.

Clouds increase tonight and tomorrow…

Clouds will arrive as southerly winds take over and those will develop into showers and a few t-showers for tomorrow. Amounts will be relatively light and coverage will be scattered, but be ready to move indoors at the first signs of thunder and lightning. Highs Thursday will drop into the 70s to near 80s, but more warming will return.

More active pattern is coming…

Temperatures will warm dramatically into the middle 80s to lower 90s as we get into the weekend and next week. Chances of strong to severe t-storms will increase for Saturday night and Sunday, so stay weather aware if you have weekend plans.

Pollen Forecast…

The allergy forecast keeps the weed counts in the medium category for the next couple of days, but the nettle counts will be lower. In the meantime, the mold spore counts will continue quite high.

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden