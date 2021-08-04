Silver! Wisconsin native Kenny Bednarek 2nd in 200m

Silver! Wisconsin native Kenny Bednarek 2nd in 200mUpdated
TOKYO (WQOW) – Kenny Bednarek ran the fastest 200m dash of his life Wednesday to win a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
The Rice Lake native finished in 19.68 seconds, just .06 behind Canada’s Andre de Grasse. USA teammates Noah Lyles and Erriyon Knighton finished third and fourth, respectively.
Friends and family of Bednarek gathered in Rice Lake to watch his ultimate achievement.
Bednarek is scheduled to return to the track for the 4×100 relay opening round Wednesday evening.