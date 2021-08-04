Silver! Wisconsin native Kenny Bednarek 2nd in 200m

TOKYO (WQOW) – Kenny Bednarek ran the fastest 200m dash of his life Wednesday to win a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Rice Lake native finished in 19.68 seconds, just .06 behind Canada’s Andre de Grasse. USA teammates Noah Lyles and Erriyon Knighton finished third and fourth, respectively.

It lived up to the hype! An intense men’s 200m final ends with Andre De Grasse taking the GOLD. 🥇#TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/xBohSMgDSL — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 4, 2021

Friends and family of Bednarek gathered in Rice Lake to watch his ultimate achievement.

@KennyBednarek wins the silver in the 200m in 19.68

His family, friends, and coaches are pumped! @WQOW pic.twitter.com/XJkkuV9Vxu — Evan Denton (@DentonEvan) August 4, 2021

Friends and family of @KennyBednarek are ready to watch the 200m final from Rice Lake! Our @DentonEvan is there with them. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/eEaYWlM3Ix — Nick Tabbert News 18 (@news18tabbert) August 4, 2021

Bednarek is scheduled to return to the track for the 4×100 relay opening round Wednesday evening.