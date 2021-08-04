US warns Ethiopia of ‘dehumanizing rhetoric’ on Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The head of the U.S. Agency for International Development is expressing concern about the “dehumanizing rhetoric” used by Ethiopia’s leaders amid the nine-month conflict in the Tigray region, whose forces last month were described as “weeds’ and “cancer” by the country’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister. Samantha Power spoke to reporters after pressing Ethiopia’s government to ease a blockade of humanitarian aid to Tigray, where hundreds of thousands of people now face famine in the world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade. She said just 10% of targeted aid has reached the region since mid-July.