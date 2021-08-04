UWL requiring face masks indoors on campus

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Starting Wednesday, UW-La Crosse is stepping up its indoor face mask policy.

The university announced that "face coverings are expected indoors for employees, students and guests, regardless of vaccination status."

The statement went on to give more details:

In all hallways, public spaces, common areas and classrooms at all times.

In shared offices, shops, conference rooms and lab spaces.

When traveling in a vehicle with more than one person.

Masks should be worn correctly – covering the mouth and nostrils.

Masks may be removed in private offices, but should be worn anytime another person is in the room.

Masks are not expected to be worn outdoors.

Plexiglass will be reinstalled around campus. This work started yesterday, and will continue throughout the week.

Students begin to return to campus next week.