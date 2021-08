LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - This week's question comes from Stan who wants to know how much the wildfires out west and in Canada are adding to the heat dome problem.

WXOW Weekend Meteorologist Miller Hyatt looks at the issue, what causes it, and how it affects us even though we're a few thousand miles away.

