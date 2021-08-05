Senior class small but Hilltoppers ready to climb that mountain again

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) A model of consistency is one way to describe the Onalaska football team.

They've won at least 75 percent of their games in four of the last five seasons.

That includes a 6-2 record during the COVID-shortened season last fall.

Just 10 seniors are back from that squad, a lower number than usual for Onalaska.

But after serving an apprenticeship the last couple of years, this senior group is willing and able to do a mentorship this season.

"It's been a lot of those guys helping teach the younger guys and bringing them along. A good thing is that we have a lot of good leaders in that senior class even though there's not a lot of them. There are some very good leaders. We put a lot on them on how they treat the other guys and how they bring them along as well," said head coach Tom Yashinsky.

"It's a tight group and there's a lot of leaders in it as well. We've grown up together and we've played and these guys really lead. There's guys at each position that know what to do when they lead the younger guys and it's pretty special that way," said senior quarterback Ayden Larson.

Prior to the 2020 season, Onalaska won the MVC title in 2019.