Chicago police officer charged in downtown subway shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer who shot an unarmed man in the back as he ran up a subway escalator has been charged with felony counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office announced in a news release that Melvina Bogard turned herself in to authorities Thursday morning and was ordered released from on her own recognizance at an afternoon court hearing. Cellphone and other cameras captured the February 2020 shooting of Ariel Roman after he allegedly violated a city ordinance by walking from one train car to another. Roman survived and has filed a federal lawsuit.