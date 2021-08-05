Cousins returns to Vikings quarterback room after quarantine

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list.

He completed the NFL’s required five-day quarantine for unvaccinated players deemed a high-risk close contact with an infected person.

The Vikings also activated Nate Stanley to bring their quarterback cadre close to full strength after a tenuous stretch of practices.

Rookie Kellen Mond tested positive and remains on the reserve list away from the team.

The absence of Cousins, Mond and Stanley left Jake Browning as the only quarterback on Saturday.

Browning is vaccinated.