Employer vaccine mandates are legal, says lawyer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Brent Smith of Johns, Flaherty & Collins, SC says employers have the legal right to require their employees receive a COVID-19 vaccine -- as of right now.

Area employers, such as Mayo Clinic and Marshfield Clinic, are the latest to require vaccinations for employees. The mandates come as the Delta variant spreads and now accounts for 93% of new cases in the United States. Additionally, these local employers join the national ranks of companies requiring vaccination, including Disney, Facebook, Microsoft, Tyson, and the federal government. Health concerns and religious exemptions are common allowances to the mandates.

The legal history of vaccine mandates spans over 100 years. In 1905, the Supreme Court upheld a state's ability to require vaccinations for the public. As recently as May of 2021, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity stated no federal laws exist which prohibit employers from requiring vaccinations.

MORE: Ethics of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccination requirements in the workplace

WXOW spoke with Brent Smith, a lawyer with Johns, Flaherty & Collins, SC, about the legal landscape surrounding employer vaccine mandates.

"At this point in time, our courts have upheld the right for employers to mandate vaccination. There have been some challenges along the way, there's even been some legislative action. But, at this point, our courts have said employers who want to mandate vaccination can do so. They can also ask for some type of proof of the vaccination." said Smith.

If individuals seek legal action against their employers, Smith expects the result to be the same.

Legal action on mask mandates incorporated justice systems across the country. However, Smith doesn't expect a similar legal roadmap for vaccines. "Mask and vaccine, while they seem similar, are probably different. We're further down the line and knowing the effectiveness of vaccines is an important part of this." Smith said. He added that challenges to mask mandates in Wisconsin were larger in scale and affected the public; as compared to vaccine mandates in private companies.

Brent Smith expects legal challenges to vaccine mandates to continue.