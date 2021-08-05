Hate crime modifier added to charge in Copeland Park assault

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Prosecutors added a hate crime modifier to the battery charge against a La Crosse man in an attack on a transgender couple in Copeland Park last month.

Shortly before a hearing Thursday morning for Travis D. Crawford, 40, the La Crosse County District Attorney's Office filed an amended criminal complaint adding the hate crime modifier.

Crawford is charged with substantial battery in the July 20 attack on the couple. The complaint said the couple was in the park when they said Crawford confronted them, accused them of stealing his bike, then called them derogatory names.

When told to leave, Crawford punched one person in the face. After falling to the ground, Crawford then kicked that person in the face.

The battery charge has a maximum of 3.5 years of imprisonment. With the modifier, the maximum term could add up to an additional five years to the sentence.

Crawford is scheduled for his next court appearance on August 12.

