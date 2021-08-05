Keep the umbrella handy; Storm chances extend into the weekend

Showers have been marching across the Upper Midwest over the last 24 hours. Those scattered showers are moving closer and will give us rainfall by mid-morning.

As the day proceeds, winds will gust up to 20 mph with temperatures holding to the 70s under the clouds. Showers will be the "heaviest" around the lunch hour into the late afternoon. Under a quarter of an inch of rainfall is expected.

In Minnesota as a cold front drops in a few stronger thunderstorms in the late evening. Then the remnants of those storms could bring a few boomers to the early morning hours tomorrow.

After morning thunderstorms move on Friday temperatures will be in the lower 80s as humidity makes the return. Then as the cold front exits Friday, areas of sunshine could make a quick appearance to end the day. However, if the cold front lingers, an isolated thunderstorm will be possible in the evening.

A new system will keep the active pattern running as we head into the weekend. Skies will stay partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-80s Saturday. Humidity will flourish which will spark another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Late in the day a level 2 (out of 5) risk for severe weather is possible. Southern Minnesota into the Coulee Region could experience strong winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Then the chance for thunderstorms will spread into Sunday.

Stay tuned for more updates on the severe threats and timing of the weekend storm.

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett