Pilot hospitalized and released after Allamakee Co. helicopter crash

WAUKON, Iowa (KWWL)-- One man was released from the hospital after a helicopter crash east of Waukon on Wednesday.

Kurt Lepping was operating a helicopter over a cornfield spraying chemicals when the helicopter ran into an electrical line, prompting its crash in the field. It happened shortly after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Elon Drive and Scenic Valley Road.

Lepping suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.