Puerto Rico widens vaccine requirements amid COVID-19 spike

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor announced Thursday that vaccinations will be required of government contractors, hotel guests and employees and all health facility workers to control a spike in COVID-19 cases blamed largely on the Delta variant.The order announced Thursday goes into effect Aug. 16; those who refuse to get inoculated will be required to submit a weekly negative COVID-19 test. Violators will face up to a $5,000 fine or six months in jail, with few exceptions allowed. The announcement comes as Puerto Rico reports a 10% transmission rate this month, compared with a 1.4% rate reported in late June.