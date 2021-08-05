Saint Mary’s University updates its COVID-19 protocols for fall

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Saint Mary's University is making some changes for students, staff, and visitors relating to its COVID-19 policies.

The statement came from Ann Merchlewitz, Senior Vice President and General Counsel and Ben Murray, Executive Vice President and CFO for Saint Mary's.

The statement posted on its website Wednesday said that once the FDA fully approves COVID-19 vaccinations, they're requiring all students, faculty, and staff to get vaccinated. Their statement said that this decision could change depending on conditions. "We will continue to closely monitor the latest news and guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). We will also continue to monitor other universities and track current case levels in and around our surrounding campus communities. As was the case last year, we continue to plan but will adjust those plans as needed given the evolving situation."

The university said it continuing to encourage community members to get vaccinated.

The other change at Saint Mary's is that it is instituting a mask policy on its campuses beginning today (8/5) until further notice. From the statement:

Masks must be worn by all (vaccinated AND unvaccinated) when indoors, and at all times, and outside when physical distancing is not possible given that Winona, Olmsted, and Hennepin Counties now have a ‘substantial’ level of COVID-19 transmission. This protocol is consistent with the new CDC guidance on masking.

Physical distancing of 6 feet should be observed.

Wash hands frequently and use hand sanitizer.

Self-screen for symptoms on a daily basis.

Show respect and kindness for one another.

The statement did say that once the FDA gives vaccine approval, people could apply for a medical or non-medical exemption to the vaccine requirement.

