Longtime AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka dies at age 72

WASHINGTON (AP) — The longtime president of the AFL-CIO labor union has died. News of Richard Trumka’s death was announced Thursday by President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Trumka was 72 and had been AFL-CIO president since 2009, after serving as the organization’s secretary-treasurer for 14 years. Schumer says, “The working people of America have lost a fierce warrior at a time when we needed him most.” Biden called Trumka “a close friend” who was “more than the head of AFL-CIO.” Further details of Trumka’s death were not immediately available.