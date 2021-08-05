Study shows link between vaccination rates and hospitalizations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - According to a new analysis by Johns Hopkins, in states with the highest vaccination rates, COVID-19 hospitalizations remain low. In states where vaccination rates are lagging, hospitalizations related to the virus are surging.

Right now, the high vaccination rates in both Wisconsin and Minnesota have helped keep COVID-19 hospitalizations low in both states.

According to the study, Wisconsin has a vaccination rate of 63.3 percent while Minnesota is slightly higher at 66 percent.

A vaccination expert with Gundersen Health System says this is not new information but it should be taken seriously.

"The Delta variant continues to cause trouble and it is no joke," Dr. Raj Naik with Gundersen Health System said. "We need to continue to reach out and make sure that people who are unvaccinated know that they are at risk, and if they don't protect themselves, the Delta variant is probably coming for them."

States with low vaccination rates like Florida, Arizona, and Nevada are experiencing a high number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations right now.