Sturgis bike rally expecting huge numbers for weekend kickoff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WXOW) - The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally begins on Friday, August 6th, meaning hundreds of thousands of bikers are traveling to South Dakota to take part in the massive event.

With this being the 81st Sturgis to take place, motorcycle enthusiasts are eager to hit the road and participate in the mass gathering that's expected to draw over a half-a-million bikers.

"It's a really big group gathering that brings over 400,000 people over to Sturgis. For us in just motorcycle sales, it's a ginormous industry booster. When I say that, it gets people who are coming all the way from South Africa, New York, Massachusetts, all the way just to get to the one spot to meet other people," said Symon Ely, Sales Manager of the Great River Harley-Davidson in Onalaska.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the rally is expected to have larger numbers than last year's Sturgis, meaning vast amounts of economic opportunity for South Dakota.

"In motorcycle industry terms, it's the biggest ride of the year," Ely continued.

Consequently, this year's Sturgis does create great concern regarding the further outbreak of COVID-19 and its newfound mutations, but the concern will not be enough to stop the masses from congregating in South Dakota.