Thousands more flee fires outside Athens amid heat wave

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Thousands of residents of the Greek capital have fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens as crews battle to stop the flames reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites. In heat wave conditions, the blaze tore through forest areas 12.5 miles north of the capital, destroying more homes. Ground crews of several hundred firefighters dug fire breaks and hosed the flames. Traffic is halted on the country’s main highway connecting Athens to northern Greece, as crews tried to use the road as a barrier to stop the flames advancing before water-dropping planes could resume at first light. Several firefighters and volunteers were hospitalized with burns. Nearly 60 villages and settlements have been evacuated.