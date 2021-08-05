Town burns to ashes in raging Northern California wildfire

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — People in the tiny mountain town of Greenville are mourning after California’s largest fire incinerated much of the downtown. Authorities say at least 100 homes in and around the Sierra Nevada community burned as the wind-driven Dixie Fire exploded Wednesday and Thursday. However, fire officials say the winds should calm heading into the weekend. Another fire south of the blaze has destroyed some 40 homes and other buildings. So far, no deaths or injuries are reported. The fires are among 100 burning in more than a dozen Western states hit by sweltering drought conditions.