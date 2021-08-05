Wetter weather will continue.

Showers arrived today…

Our weather pattern has shifted and the weather systems are starting to arrive. Southerly winds have tapped into moisture and showers have resulted in beneficial, but light amounts. There is more to come.

Cooler Thursday readings…

Highs reached into the 70s before the rains moved in, but they slipped into the 60s during the showers. It will warm up a bit with more isolated activity into early evening. There is a slight chance of a t-shower this evening, but a better chance later tonight into early Friday.

T-storms become more likely this weekend…

Saturday will sport a few morning t-storms, but better chances arrive Saturday night into Sunday. Heavier amounts of rain are possible as the dew points continue to increase for the next several days. There will be a chance of severe storms late Saturday into Saturday night. Stay tuned as we monitor that threat.

More active pattern is coming…

A few more chances of t-storms will linger into the early and middle of next week.

Pollen Forecast…

The allergy forecast keeps the weed counts in the medium category for the next couple of days, but the nettle counts will be lower. In the meantime, the mold spore counts will continue quite high.

Have a great night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden