What Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s accusers felt, in their own words

NEW YORK (AP) — Eleven women described to investigators hired by the New York attorney general’s office how Gov. Andrew Cuomo made them feel sexually harassed. Many of these women were state employees. Others encountered Cuomo in professional settings. Cuomo has denied that he sexual harassed or inappropriately touched anyone. The women describe feeling fear and humiliation and being completely violated and demeaned. One woman said his comments were something out of a horror movie. Unwelcome sexual conduct that makes workers feel humiliated or uncomfortable is barred under New York’s sexual harassment law.